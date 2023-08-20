Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Despite the integration of the young French star, Kylian Mbappe, 24, with his colleagues in Paris Saint-Germain, in group training this week, and his participation in the second round of the French League “League Anne” against Toulouse, and scoring a goal from a penalty kick in a 1-1 draw between the two teams, the future of « The spoiled Bondi boy” has not yet been finally decided regarding the renewal of his contract, despite the pressure of Saint-Germain officials on him to renew it beyond the summer of 2024.

And “Yahoo Sport” stated in a report that Mbappe’s participation in training and matches, and his happy appearance next to his compatriot and colleague Osman Dembele, who came from Barcelona, ​​​​and his younger brother Eitan Mbappe, may suggest to some that the “climate” has become ready to approach him in renewing his contract, but that is not the case. It suggests an agreement between him and the Paris administration, despite the pressure exerted by the “Parisian” administration in order to force him to renew.

The site revealed that the information received from Spain puts an end to the controversy and ambiguity surrounding the future of the world champion crowned with the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as this information indicates that Mbappe will not move to Real Madrid this summer, but rather next summer, according to the famous journalist Pedro Gomez to Madrid TV, as He said that the runner-up of the 2022 world champion, Florentino Perez, Real Madrid president, agreed on the details of his next contract with “Al-Merengue”, as it is for a period of 4 years, and Mbappe receives 140 million euros in the form of a “signing bonus”, as long as he leaves “for free” from San Francisco. German.

As for his salary, he will receive 35 million euros annually, an amount that will not represent any problem for the riyal, as he can compensate him from advertising contracts, exploitation of the image, sales of shirts and other various means of advertising, which will rise clearly in the event of the arrival of Mbappe.

Despite all this speculation, the final status of Mbappe’s future will not be known until the current summer transfer market closes at the end of August 31.

And Spanish press sources stated that, while recognizing that Kylian Mbappe is a player that any team in the world would wish for, except that if he let Real Madrid down and renew his contract with St. Last season, when he signed a two-year contract with the Parisian, with an additional year clause until the summer of 2025, after all evidence confirmed his departure to the Santiago Bernabeu, and the second this summer, if he did the same thing again. And the Spanish newspapers loyal to the royal believe that the riyal is greater than any player, no matter how heavy he is, even if this is “Kelian Mbappe.”