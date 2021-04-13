Hugo Sanchez has gone through the microphones of “El Larguero” from Cadena SER before the game this Wednesday between Liverpool Y Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Vinicius: “He has a lot of quality and talent, but he lacks precision in the last pass. There is a Vinicius before and after Liverpool. He may be a crack, but if he were his coach I would have an hour to train the shot on goal two hours. being in Madrid you have to be the best in everything. If you have ten occasions you have to score ten. He needs to improve “.

Cristiano’s return: “It’s complicated for everyone.”

Mbappé or Haaland: “Haaland is the best young scorer and he can play with Mbappé and Benzema. Madrid has to have the way to have both (Mbappé and Haaland)”.

Neymar: “If he played every game at this level he would be the best player in the world. Every player has his moment. Messi is recovering his airs of greatness. Mbappé is doing a silent job but you can see the desire to come to Madrid now.”

Barça: “If Koeman does not win the Cup half length is out of Barcelona”.

Zidane as coach: “I would like him to continue because he deserved it. He was always very questioned. We have all started that way, but it takes time. At Madrid he had patience with Zidane.”

Ramos Renovation: “I hope I renew. It is a symbol. This pandemic has made changes and everyone thinks about resetting. The change is served.”

Going: “I really liked it. It was a masterful game for Madrid. They had to win yes or yes. They played with speed and precision. The penalty was Salah’s goal, the only clear chance he had scored it. That goal hurt me.”

Benzema: “When Cristiano left he had to take responsibility. What I like is that he is enjoying himself now. He makes movements that he did not do.”

Better Benzema or Hugo Sánchez: “Benzema’s role was played by Butragueño. Benzema needs another killer.”

League: “For feeling I want Madrid, but for merits Atlético. If it loosens up, it has two beasts to get hold of it. Madrid is favored by the calendar.”