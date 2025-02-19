02/20/2025



Updated at 00: 15h.





Triplet, Man of the Match and the best Mbappé of the season. Round action for Kylian, that if for something Madrid signed it went to nights like this Wednesday against City: «It has been perfect. We have made a great game, ”said Kylian, happy with the change of script that has taken his season:” I already said it, I didn’t want to come here to play badly. Fulfilling my dream was one thing, and another is that I want to play well here and mark an era. I knew I couldn’t do it worse.

Growth that makes Madridism dream of another Christian, top scorer in the history of the club. Ancelotti sees it possible, but piano piano: «For the quality and enthusiasm it has can reach the Christian levelbut it won’t be so simple. You have to work. Ronaldo put the ribbon very high ».

Mbappé is just two goals from thirty and there are still four and a half months left. The fifty figure does not seem like a chimera: «I have always said that I have no limits. If I can mark fifty I will mark them. And if I can more, more. Sometimes I have scored many goals and we have not won titles. If I can mark and win titles, I sign it with blood ». As I would sign that Atlético touched him instead of the Leverkusen: «For me it is better Atleti since that does not travel. The two are difficult rivals and as we travel a lot, better without traveling ».

Who did travel safe was Pepwho left back to England resigned to the incontestable superiority of whites. «They deserved it. They have been better. You have to accept it and move on, ”the City coach repeated until the satiety. On his idea of ​​meeting, he said that the plan was to “extend the game as much as possible” to stay in the tie, a purpose that took four minutes to disruption. Before talking about a possible reconstruction, Guardiola wants to focus on “step by step to be better”, with the priority objective of finishing the Premier in Champions positions.









A champion league in which it stays along the way, with the exception of its title in 2023. However, Guardiola gave the European balance of theirs. «We have done it very well in Europe. We hadn’t even appeared ten or fifteen years ago. We have gone for details. I have very little reproach with how we behaved in Europe. Every year we have been very close. We have made matches of ‘wow’, but we have not passed. This year they have been better and is only to congratulate them, ”he said.