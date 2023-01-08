And the president of the French Federation, Noel Le Graet, said that he “would not have picked up the phone” if Zidane had contacted him in order to train the “roosters” team.

Le Graet’s comment came when he was talking about renewing coach Didier Deschamps’ contract, and responding to reports about his possible replacement with Zidane.

And he made it clear that he did not speak to Zidane about the leadership of the national team, as Deschamps signed an extension to his contract, despite speculation that he would leave his post after the World Cup, where France lost the final to Argentina.

“Did Zidane try to call me? Absolutely not, I wouldn’t have picked up the phone anyway,” Le Graet told Radio Monte Carlo.

He added, “I have never met him, and we have never thought of separating from Didier.”

Mbappe considered that the statements of the president of the federation against Zidane were inappropriate, and he resorted to “Twitter” to comment.

“Zidane is France, and this is not the way to respect legends,” the Paris Saint-Germain striker said in a tweet on Sunday night.

Zidane was a candidate for a number of jobs in recent months, and he rejected an offer to take over the position of coach of the United States national team, while reports indicated that he was approaching the leadership of the Brazil national team.