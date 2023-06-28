Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Mbappé is affected by the death of a child at the hands of the Police in France

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Mbappé is affected by the death of a child at the hands of the Police in France

Kylian Mbappé

kylian mbappe

The footballer referred to a traffic case that has shaken his native country.

Kylian Mbappe, front of the psg and star of the French national team, described today as “unacceptable” the death of a minor by police shots, a tragic matter that has shaken the French political class and that has caused serious riots in the periphery of Paris.

“France hurts me. An unacceptable situation. I am with the family and relatives of Naël, this little angel who has left too soon,” the French star, who has 12.5 million followers on that network, wrote on her Twitter.

mbappe He posted this message early in the morning, shortly after the forces of order arrested 24 people for participating in the riots that took place this morning in several cities on the outskirts of Paris in protest against the death of Naël.

This 17-year-old teenager died on Tuesday from being shot by a 38-year-old brigadier, who fired after the young man skipped a police control, a gesture investigated by the authorities as being disproportionate.

You can also read:

