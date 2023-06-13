Last year, Kylian Mbappé (Paris; 24 years old) was about to leave PSG to sign for Real Madrid. But it became a matter of state and the player chose to renew with the Parisian club. Now, however, it is already known that the striker’s expiration date will be next June, as explained L’Equipe.

Mbappé has sent a letter this Monday to PSG to inform them that his contract will expire at the end of next season and that he will not exercise the option to renew for one more course, a clause that the contract contemplated. The star’s decision has dismayed the owners of PSG, who understand that the player will be able to negotiate with any club as of January 1 and would go free. Circumstance that could put the player in the showcase for the club to get money for a transfer.

From the club they are clear that they will not let the footballer go free, since they have made many efforts to retain him, to the point that they have structured the team around his figure. They were even willing to upgrade him with incentives and contracts through Qatar like Inter Miami with Messi. Now, however, everything seems to change, the leaders surprised because it was not necessary for the player to notify him of his decision to leave, since he was not binding to renew for another year. They understand, of course he wants to leave now, convinced by Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid.

Mbappé, in any case, had sent signals during the course of his displeasure with the club, especially since he was promised signings that would make a solid and competitive team, especially at European level. It has not been like that, eliminated in the round of 16 by Bayern Munich. “I said it at the beginning of the season during the first press conference… In the Champions League we were going to give our best. Our max. That’s it… It’s the truth,” he mused after the elimination. Later, once they had won the league title, with more difficulties than expected, although the fourth of a run announced: “I still have a year on my contract, I’ll still be there next season.”

Now PSG have the floor. Mbappé has already said his.

