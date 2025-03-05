The match between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, left a bittersweet feeling for fans of the white team, who saw how their team brought the pass to the rooms with a victory in the Bernabéu but with a loose performance of its maximum star, Kylian Mbappé.

The Frenchman seems to be a bad streak after the visit to the dentist to treat a tooth, which caused him enough pain not to play against the Royal Society in the Cup. After returning with a discreet game against Betis, against Atlético de Madrid he accumulated the greatest amount of ball losses, a total of 14, and showed an apathetic attitude.

The white team, in which Vinícius did not shine, managed to make up the lazy performance of its two stars before those of Simeone thanks to the performances of Brahim, Rodrygo and Valverde, the most prominent.

Mbappé and Vinícius, missing: they were not seen “

Mark newspaper





The Spanish press has been unanimous in criticizing the French striker, who did not live up to expectations after a great performance in the tie against Manchester City. The Parisian scored four goals against the English, three of them in the second leg at Bernabéu.

In the newspaper ACEthe tone leaves no doubt: “What a day! Mbappé went practically unnoticed. Only a goal shot in ninety minutes and the feeling that he never generated restlessness to the mattress honest. ” A lack of impact of the attacker in a meeting where one of the team’s stars was expected.

Brand He went further to question his attitude in the field: “Is nothing Mbappé, he suffered an alarming blackout at all levels: he was stopped and unraveling in each of the actions, as if he played with lead in his legs.” In addition, he pointed out that the striker, in a key play, failed in a pass to Vinícius, an error that could have cost the team expensive: “Mbappé and Vinícius, missing, maintained the same line they showed in Villamarín: they were not seen.”

For its part, Sports World He said that Kylian Mbappé did not live up to a player of his caliber by focusing on the figures of the game, remarking that the lack of impact is increasingly alarming.

The French newspaper L’équipe Nor did he miss the opportunity to point to the player, highlighting his discreet performance: “A match in which Kylian Mbappé happened with great discretion, did not make any difference.”