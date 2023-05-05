Rumors in France confirm past rumors: PSG informed Marquinhos and Kimpembe that the next captain will be Mbappé.

Kylian Mbappe increasingly central to the project of the Psg. After the renewal arrived last year following the many rumors that gave him close to farewell, the young French striker seems to have taken on an even more important role for the present and above all for the future of Parisian society.

Several media in France have confirmed the club’s decision to officially “promote” the enfant prodige to team captain for next season.

Mbappé has already worn the armband on various occasions but only when Marquinhos and Kimpembe were not on the pitch. Now, the two power plants would have been informed of the decision to entrust this role to the young teammate with the Brazilian who would have been unhappy with the affair.

We’ll see if and when the situation is made official. What is certain is that the attacker would become even more “powerful” in the locker room and would give a further signal to the whole environment. See also This is how River's defeat against Belgrano was experienced for the second date of the 2022 Professional League on social networks

May 5

