Paris Saint-Germain continued with its overwhelming start to the season and thrashed Montpellier 5-2 at home this Saturday in matchday 2 of Ligue 1, in a game where they shone Neymar with a brace.

With 6 points, PSG authoritatively controls the standings and confirms their good form at the hands of their new coach, Christophe Galtier, who made his home debut on the bench at the Parc des Princes.

The most striking thing about the success of PSG has to do with the fact that his three attacking stars (Neymar, Messi and Mbappé) do not seem to be aligned.

This is how a recording allows him to see that would show that the French star, who was close to playing for Real Madrid, would be the most isolated in the tense situation.

‘The Discord Video’

Before this Saturday’s triumph, the team from the French capital had won 5-0 on the first day, in Clermont-Ferrand, and 4-0 against Nantes in the Champions Trophy (French Super Cup), in a match played in Tel Aviv.

The first goal of the Parisians this Saturday against Montpellier came in the 39th minute (1-0), with a goal against Falaye Sacko when he was trying to cut off a pass of death sent by Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar He left the game on track before the break by converting a penalty at 43 (2-0) and the Brazilian star extended the account at 51 (3-0), with a header.

With his leading role this Saturday, Neymar vindicates himself, one day after being left out of the list of thirty candidates for the next Ballon d’Or.

The Argentinian Leo Messiwho like Neymar was not included in the list of contenders for the Ballon d’Or, could not score on this occasion, after his brace last weekend.

Mbappewho started his official season this Saturday after overcoming some small physical problems, scored his first goal of the season in 69 (4-1), putting his foot in after a rival defender touched a header on a Neymar cross.

Even so, what caught the most attention were the clashes between the three figures. Before, during and after the game.

A recording circulating on social media shows them Neymar and Messi supposedly avoiding Mbappé.

Another clip shows the discomfort that there was in the choice of the penalty taker during the commitment.

Kylian Mbappé and his anger with Neymar for charging a penalty in Paris Saint-Germain’s win against Montpellier; the french wanted to throw it because minutes before another had missed, but in the end, the brazilian refused, kicked it and scored it #PSG #mbappe #Neymar pic.twitter.com/2Q0TGekDqg – Football League Press (@FutboLPress_) August 15, 2022

