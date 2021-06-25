And, according to the British newspaper, “Daily Star”, Mbappe informed Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to leave this summer.

Among the clubs nominated to receive Mbappe are Liverpool and Real Madrid, as the two teams are waiting for what will happen regarding the extension or termination of the French international contract.

Reports indicate that the inclusion of Mbappe will cost the clubs wishing to obtain his services approximately 100 million pounds, if Paris Saint-Germain decides to sell him.

And the Spanish newspaper “Marca” quoted RMC Sports journalist Daniel Riolo as saying that “Mbappe asked to leave, but the matter is complicated, as you must find a club that has enough money to pay for the deal.”

“The player does not believe in the project of Leonardo, the sporting director of PSG. If Mbappe does not leave this summer, he will be available for free next season,” Raiulo added.

Reports had highlighted the obstacles that stand in the way of Mbappe’s transfer to Liverpool. In addition to the large amount needed to pay for the deal to bring him from Paris, the issue of the large salary received by the French national team star arises.