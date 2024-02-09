The soap opera between Mbappe and Real Madrid does not stop, whether we are in the transfer market or not. The Spanish club wants the French striker no matter what, and for his part, the Parisian is still not sure which club he will end up with next year. It seemed that this January, Florentino would set an ultimatum as an offer and maximum date to commit, but as has become customary on the subject of this possible signing, there are continuous comings and goings.
This time, it would have been Mbappe who would have expressed himself, not personally, but at least that's what the journalist fromLe ParisianFrançois David, the player wants to go to Real Madrid, would be willing to sign for the white club, but like almost every time on this topic, he talks about money, and says that if he doesn't earn more than Vinícius or Bellingham, and even more so taking into account Considering the chip that PSG has put on the table of 80 million per season for the next two, he would not move from France.
More news on the transfer market
The player is clear about it, at 25 years old and knowing that he is the top 1 or top 2 player in the world along with possibly Haaland, he is one of the few who can decide which club he wants to go to with such large contracts and between entities of this size. And in this case, Paris Saint-Germain once again puts on the table an offer that, although difficult to reject, still Mbappe has not closed the doors to the meringues. In exchange, and it is not little, he asks to be able to charge more than the team's two top stars would, such as the English midfielder and the Brazilian forward.
This, although we still do not have news of how he has settled in Madrid, could be a declaration of intentions from the Frenchman, so that if he finally travels to Madrid, everyone is clear about his position and status within the club, since he would have even made an effort of “contempt” towards the players you have in your club, to please someone who has been in conversations and some betrayals for several years.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Mbappé #Madrid39s #offer #superior #Bellingham #Vinicius #stay #Paris
Leave a Reply