Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The young Frenchman, Kylian Mbappe (22 years), the top scorer of Paris Saint-Germain, stressed that he does not suffer from any “contract” towards the best stars in the world, led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, confirming in an interview with the Radio and Television Monte Carlo Sport network that he is convinced Absolutely that he is the best regardless of the titles and tournaments that separate him from these two big stars.

He said: The time when I used to express my admiration for the other stars is “gone”, and there is no longer a justification for “turning” in the “orbit” of Messi and Ronaldo, and every time I take the field, I say to myself: I am the best, even if I play in stadiums there is They have Messi and Cristiano. Yes, they are two big players, better than me, and they have made more “a billion needs” than me. But in my head and my thinking, I show me the best, and I do not set myself limits, and I always strive to present my best.

And because Mbabe’s words about himself and the “ego” were a surprise to many, including the “Global Goal” website in its French version, which transmitted excerpts from his speech to Radio and TV “Monte Carlo Sport”, the site prompted a message to those who doubt Mbabi’s self-confidence and confidence in his abilities. And his talent, and he said: You can be sure from now on, that Mbappe does not put any barrier between him and the big stars, and that he does not suffer from any contract towards them.

When he drew the Radio and Television Network of Monte Carlo Sport, Mbappe considered that this way of thinking might lead to a lot of harsh criticism and problems that he is indispensable, Mbappe said: Be sure that I will not be bothered by this criticism, and I will not have any concern about it, and people sometimes do not She understands this, because, in my opinion, she always puts a barrier that prevents her from engaging in this topic, “the I”, and what I say is not like selfishness or vanity, but because of my personal conviction that makes me always confident in my ability to “guide mountains” and make a lot of things. It is the theory developed by Mbappe for himself – and the talk here is for the global Goal site – and he is definitely in the process of applying it, regardless of the criticism, although he is going through a period during which his performance, in particular, with his country’s national team, and exposing him to a fierce attack in France.