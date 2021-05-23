Kylian Mbappé has been voted the best player in Ligue 1. The Footballers Union has awarded the French international just before the dispute of the last day in which PSG was gambling for the title in the field of Brest, with the intention of snatching it from Lille.

7

Mbappé has imposed his teammate Neymar in the final vote and Burak Yilmaz, which was one of the favorites to win the award. The PSG star has scored 26 goals this season in Ligue 1, being one of the few positive news from Pochettino’s team, who has had an irregular season in the French championship.

The PSG footballer has spoken on Canal + about his future. “What I want is to win, to feel that I am in a place where I can really win, that there is a solid project around me. That is the most important. The sports project is essential, “he declared.

And continued: “We are talking to the club and we will see what happens. I have always been happy here and I have had four exceptional years so far. Everyone knows that I have a deep attachment to the club, including the president and the fans. I am very clear that I am going to do things in the correct order. PSG knows the commitment I have with the entity, with this city and with this country. “

Mbappé could have played his last game against Brest today with the PSG jersey. Bondy’s has not yet decided his future and, except for surprise, will not make a decision until the end of the Eurocup. What’s more, The former Monaco will also win, except for surprise, the award for top scorer in Ligue 1 for the third year in a row.