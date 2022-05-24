Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time amid strong expectations of his transfer this summer, but he surprised the Spanish champions by extending his contract with Saint-Germain until 2025 last week.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp revealed earlier this month that his club were interested in signing Mbappe, and the French striker had already admitted contacting the England runner-up.

Mbappe told the Daily Telegraph: “We talked a little, not a lot. I contacted Liverpool because it is my mother’s favorite club. She loves Liverpool and I don’t know why, you should ask her.”

“It’s a big club and we met five years ago when I was in Monaco, of course the race was between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the end,” he added.

Liverpool will play Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday in the Champions League final, and Mbappe confirmed that he would support Real in this match.