“I have lost the spontaneity of being human“. The striker of the French national team and PSG, Kylian Mbappé confesses in an interview with 'Envoyé Special' which will be broadcast on France 2 on January 18th. “I don't even remember anymore” when I bought the bread there “Last time. “Before it was part of a routine, the one when I was a child. Now I would pay so much to do this type of thing that means nothing to people”, underlines Mbappé who, however, he doesn't regret his new life as a star: “It doesn't weigh on me, it has become my new everyday life”. Now, he adds, “everything is a question of organization.” If I had 48 hours free without the risk of being recognised, he explains, “I would go out, go and eat at the brasserie, go and see my friends, have fun without anyone coming to see me. Simple things in short”.