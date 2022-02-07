He took part in the goal party in his match Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. Let’s talk about Kylian Mbappé , star of the French, whose future is still very uncertain even in the light of his latest statements. In fact, as reported by L’Equipe , L’enfant prodige seems to have not yet decided whether to stay in Paris or leave on a free transfer in the summer.

AT MOST – “I haven’t made a decision about my career yet,” he said Mbappé referring to the expiration of the contract with the PSG and the possibility of signing for free for another club next summer. “I believe that the matches with Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League can greatly influence this decision. However, even if I can negotiate with other clubs, I have no intention of doing so. I am still determined to beat Real Madrid and try to make a difference. Then we’ll see what happens … “. In short, the door is still open to renewal with the Parisians but above all maximum determination in view of the cup with big ears …