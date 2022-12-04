Of course, this World Cup is an obsession for me, it is the competition of my dreams,” said Mbappe, who was discovered by the world four and a half years ago when he led France to its second world title in Russia 2018 by scoring four goals.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, who at the age of 23 years and 349 days became the youngest player to score five goals in the knockout stages of the World Cup, since Brazilian legend Pele in 1958 (17 years and 249 days), “I built my season around this tournament and to be ready for it physically and psychologically.”

“I wanted to come here ready, but we are still very far from the goal that we and I drew,” added Mbappe, who was the only top scorer in the tournament (5), raising his tally to 9 goals in 11 matches in the global event.

And if it is crowned for the second time in a row, France will be the first to achieve this achievement since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Only Just Fontaine has a better record than Mbappe in the World Cup among French players, after scoring 13 goals in the 1958 edition.

“My only goal is to win the World Cup, which now means we are past the quarter-finals,” continued the former Monaco player, who also assisted Olivier Giroud, who scored the first goal.

He added, “This is what I dream about. I did not come here to win the Ballon d’Or (for the best player in the tournament). I am not here for that. I am here to win and help France.”

Mbappe, who was chosen as the best player in France’s first two matches against Australia and Denmark, evaded media interviews, exposing his country’s union to a fine by the International Federation (FIFA), but this time he decided to appear. I just wanted to focus on my tournament, and when I want to focus I need 100%, I can’t lose my energy on other things.”

He concluded, “For this reason, I did not speak before. I knew that the federation would be subject to a fine, but I promised to pay it personally.”