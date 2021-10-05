In an interview with the French newspaper L’Equipe, Mbappe confirmed that he described Neymar as a “homeless”, and complained about the Brazilian player for not passing the ball to him.

Mbappe explained that despite what happened, he had no problem with Neymar, adding: “Such things always happen in the world of football.”

The French player added: “Similar situations happen, such as those during matches, but the most important thing is that they do not leave their traces. I respect Neymar and I admire his performance,” according to the “ESBN” website, which specializes in sports news.

In an exclusive interview with French radio station RMC, Mbappe revealed for the first time that he had already asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Mbappe’s statement confirms the news that linked him to a move to Real Madrid last summer, before the deal failed at the last moments, despite Mbappe’s refusal to renew his contract with the French club repeatedly.

In the statements, Mbappe attacked the “actions” of his French club: “Personally, I did not like the statements of Saint-Germain officials that I asked to leave late in August because they were false, and made me feel like a thief. I told them early that I wanted to leave, at the end of July.”

Some officials in Paris Saint-Germain accused Mbappe of having informed the club of his intention to leave in the last week of the transfers, which scattered the club’s papers and did not give him enough time to search for alternatives.

Mbappe also indicated that he “did not reject 7 offers to renew the contract” with Saint-Germain, as is circulating, as he is happy in Paris.