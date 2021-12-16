Kylian Mbappé has become more than a soccer star in France. The forward has not stopped granting interviews in recent years in which he has revealed his most personal side. The last to Paris match, being the cover of the magazine and leaving a phrase that can be interpreted as a hint to his future.

“Human ties are more fascinating than money,” Mbappé has acknowledged. to the French magazine. In the middle of negotiations with PSG in which the Parisian team has offered him to be the highest paid of the squad, money does not seem to be an important issue for the player when it comes to extending his contract. “It is life experience that counts more than earning money, even if it is important, because we have families to support. I am looking forward to discovering, traveling, meeting players from different cultures… “.

With respect to PSG, he added: “At PSG there are many stars and the result is there: we won titles!. Of course, you have to accept concessions when you are not the only star, but I do not see that it is bad, on the contrary “. Bondy’s talent reflected on the pressure of being considered a promise early on: “It was a bit difficult at first, this feeling of being considered a gem… Fortunately, my parents did not tell me about sums of money. And they were right, how can you educate a 14-year-old after telling him that he is worth millions of euros? “