The ordeal of Paris Saint-Germain with Kylian Mbappé continues without bearing fruit. The French star exhausted the deadline for his automatic renewal until the last day of July without moving a single step in his firm position to conclude the contract that binds him until 2024 with the club from the French capital and start a new sporting adventure after seven years in the Parc des Princes. In the purest stoic style, separated from day-to-day work together with his teammates under the orders of Luis Enrique, the desired footballer reached the day set for the collection of a loyalty bonus of 60 million euros in the middle of a media storm that his future has unleashed in the middle of the hot summer.

The Bondy attacker chose, as planned, not to exercise the renewal clause for one more campaign that was in force until yesterday. In this way, he sustained the pulse of the PSG leadership led by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who decided to remove the footballer from the French team’s tour of Japan in order to force him to extend his contractual relationship or leave the club, leaving the box a large sum of money in concept of transfer.

Given the circumstances, and once the juicy offer from Saudi Al-Hilal was rejected by the player, PSG is running out of options while Real Madrid remains waiting in case they finally decide to negotiate with the club at the Parque de los Príncipes. Chamartín, setting a price for the sale of the striker who would arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu to occupy the vacant number ‘9’ since the departure of Karim Benzema.

Contrary to what happened in other previous markets, in the noble zone of Concha Espina they wait patiently for necessity in the face of Mbappé’s entrenched position to finally tip PSG towards the agreement. And the options are running out. Throughout Monday, the British press linked Mbappé with Liverpool, but the ‘red’ alternative seems far from convincing.

Meanwhile, in France the list of hypothetical substitutes for the great French soccer star at PSG does not stop growing. Harry Kane, if his signing for Bayern Munich does not finally materialize, the Portuguese Gonçalo Ramos or the Frenchman Kolo Muani are some of the most desirable possibilities on the market waiting for Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain himself and a Real Madrid waiting to defoliate the daisy.