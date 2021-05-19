Submitted since many months ago to tremendous harassment by the PSG to renew his contract, Mbappé is approaching the decisive moment to define his career: stay sharing with Neymar the comfortable golden jail of Paris or risk flying to become the banner of another project. It is not an easy situation for such a young footballer. Although sometimes it may not seem like it Kylian He is only 22 years old, a player who for the first time faces a situation in which he has to handle more variants than that of money, because, if it were only for the money, the petrodollars would undoubtedly be the winners of this bid millionaire.

The boy, his family and his environment already know what it has meant for him to be a star encased in France, with a smaller role outside his country, always in the shadow of the infinite duel Messi-Cristiano and conditioned to an eternally awaited triumph in the Champions. It seems that no matter how much I insist Leonardo the player will not accept the renewal offer that PSG puts on the table and when the League 1 will focus for the Eurocup with their selection, to later link with the holidays, perhaps with a new international title in their showcases.

During the next preseason, when the market fumes back in August, we will see if the pressure of the offers makes the sheiks of Qatar consider the possibility of getting something out of the sale of the rebel, something surprising because money is never your problem. So the normal thing is that the boy has to fulfill the year that remains of his contract, hoping that his figure in the Parisian club and his desire to fly free in 2022 will be respected …