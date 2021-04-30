Kylian Mbappé is out for tomorrow’s game against Lens (5pm). PSG announced this Friday that the French winger suffers from a contracture in his right calf, which he suffered at the end of last Wednesday’s match against City. Mauricio Pochettino, Parisian coach, regretted his discharge at a press conference, but it has not ensured its presence for the return leg of the Champions semi-finals to be played at the Etihad Stadium: “Let’s hope the injury is not very important and that he returns soon. Of course not having him for tomorrow’s game is a major impact.”

Faced with this setback, PSG has preferred not to risk and has given Mbappé rest so that he arrives in his best conditions at the European appointment next Tuesday. The form of Mbappé will be key in a tie in which PSG needs more than ever his overflow and clairvoyance to reverse the bad result of the first leg (1-2). On the other hand, Tomorrow’s match is the first final that awaits Pochettino’s team in their fight to win Ligue 1. With four rounds to go until the end of the French championship, Cristophe Galtier’s Lille leads the table with 73 points while PSG has 72 and Monaco 71.