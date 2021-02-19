As much as the Madrid Try it with what you have, Real Madrid know that the team lacks a galactic to aspire to great things, among them, to excite and excite the fans, which is the greatest thing that this sport has. Those bonanza times in which every little bit a great player came to the club are longed for by Madridistas who, orphans of idols, unanimously dream of two footballers: Mbapeé and Haaland.

The first, already enshrined in the Camp Nou, was very close on his day to arrive and seemed on his way, but now it is complicated as his figure grows in the PSG. The Frenchman is already so important that this operation goes beyond the economic factor, it is impossible to calculate the cost, and it would depend above all on the player’s willingness to come taking advantage of the fact that his contract ends in a year. Then there is the token that the Frenchman can ask for because, if there is an auction with other powerful players, it would easily approach nine figures.

Haaland, who could be for a decade the great scorer that this squad needs, is an equally complicated goal because he does not have an exit clause until 2022, and then there will be a world auction to convince the boy and his representative, Mino Raiola, who must already be preparing the draft of a millionaire contract. Madrid should assert its good relationship with him Dortmund and be the first in line. The two players would be strategic to put themselves back on the competitive, media and advertising pole, but the pandemic and the losses complicate both operations. The option remains to continue balancing the accounts and cleaning up the economy, which is not bad, but another summer without galactic would be frustrating.