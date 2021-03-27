While the spine of the Madrid have a drop of gasoline left, the car will work. And it is a Ferrari who has been able to win four Champions in five years, three in a row by the hand of Zidane. But Bouquets (34 years old, almost 35), Modric (35), Kroos (31) and Benzema (33), they don’t have much fuel left in the tank anymore. In the offices of the Bernabeu it has become aware of this and a profound renovation is being thought that is sprinkled with very important names such as those of Mbappe (22 years), Haaland (20) or Camavinga (18). Undoubtedly, pieces that together would ensure a spectacular sports future in the medium and long term. But it is a mystery to know how far the entity will be able to go in the current crisis situation due to the pandemic.

You are already beginning to draw up a strategy, a plan to bring you piece by piece without choosing one first has an impact on losing the next. Mbappé has more shine, it is more to the taste of Florentine, knowing that he is that type of player who would pay part of his salary for what he generates. The white parish is more for Haaland, so evident is the lack of goal. Any coach would want a Camavinga in his team (an engine, a lung, why not Pogba). Together, a dream. But they will come one at a time. It is difficult to intuit the order. There is a lot of fabric left to cut.