A double of Kylian Mbappé against the Netherlands this Thursday sealed France’s qualification for the Euro 2024 Championship in Germany, in a match that concluded with a 1-2 French victory in Amsterdam and placed the Paris Saint Germain striker as the fourth top scorer in the team’s history. ‘bleu’ after surpassing Michel Platini.

France struck early with a goal from Mbappé already in the 7th minute, when the PSG star finished off a Clauss cross from the right in the area after a good collective play by the “bleus” in which Griezmann and Coman participated.

The goal, in which goalkeeper Verbruggen perhaps could have done more, broke Mbappé’s negative streak, who had gone four games in a row without scoring.

Very good goal from France 🇫🇷. Kylian Mbappé signed it after a nice collective play. Eighth cry ⚽️ in his last seven games with the national team. This is how he established the 0-1 vs. Netherlands for the Euro Cup Qualifiers.pic.twitter.com/PglES6K4vi — VarskySports (@VarskySports) October 13, 2023

The “oranges” maintained their plan, moving the ball in search of spaces, with a very active Xavi Simons, but they had many problems overcoming the French pressure. But the Dutch insistence managed to create danger.

Veerman sent a shot high all alone inside the area three off a great pass from Dumfries, and right after a shot from Simons was deflected into a corner by the defense. Simons put Maignan in trouble again with a shot from outside the area (36) and shortly after the Madrid player Tchouaméni He did the same with Verbruggen (39).

By then the “oranje” had lost their reference in attack, Weghorst, to injury, replaced in the 38th minute by Malen, a more mobile and dynamic attacker.

The long shot ended up being the main weapon of the locals, and the French goalkeeper saved another shot from Hartman in two moments and with great difficulty, which put an end to the dangerous plays of the first half. The second period began the same as the first, with a sensational goal from Mbappé in the 53rd minute.

The French star combined with Rabiot, who returned the ball to him with the first touch, and the PSG attacker launched a great threaded shot from outside the area. Fortune was on France’s side, as just two minutes later the referee annulled a goal by Malen due to a very tight offside by Ximons before sending a precise assist.

From here a phase was entered in which France was closer to the third goal than the Netherlands was to the first, with Griezmann tireless in generating danger with measured passes to his teammates.

But the locals overcame that difficult period and, with more heart than class, once again created danger. Malen warned with a long shot that narrowly missed and Hartman ignited the crowd with a goal in the 83rd minute after a great personal move. It was a fitting achievement to celebrate his first cap.

Mbappé was close to the triplet with a shot that hit the crossbar in the 86th minute, but the Dutch did not give up and created some chances that made the Netherlands have to play for a place in the Eurocup next Monday in Athens against Greece, current second in Group B.

EFE

