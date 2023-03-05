Paris (Reuters)

Kylian Mbappe became the historic top scorer for Paris Saint-Germain, when he helped his team consolidate its lead in the French Football League, by 11 points temporarily, by winning 4-2 at home to Nantes.

Mbappe, 24, scored within two minutes of stoppage time, to score his 201st goal for Saint-Germain in all competitions and break the tie with Edinson Cavani.

Saint-Germain, who will visit Bayern Munich next week, with the aim of compensating for its 1-0 home loss in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, advanced 2-0 within 17 minutes through Lionel Messi and John Hadgam by mistake.

Nantes equalized before the break with goals from Ludovic Blass and Ignatius Janago.

However, coach Christophe Galtier’s team scored the full match points after Danilo’s goal after the hour mark and Mbappe’s last blow, raising his tally to 63 points from 26 games.