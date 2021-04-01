France beat Bosnia, but did not convince. Something from Griezmann to the center of Rabiot, yes, it was enough to ensure the group leadership. The rest of the meeting was unappealing, to the point of being Hugo Lloris the player who received the best mark at the end of it by L’Équipe, with a ‘7’. Little baggage for a selection with the French’s weapons, since in the 4-4-2 that Deschamps had, he stood out, ahead of the Barcelona player, Kylian Mbappé. But Bondy’s was shipwrecked.

Neither Antoine nor Kylian were especially brilliant, but the former, in addition to the goal, contributed a struggle that always accompanies him. “A header goal, the second after Ukraine’s (1-1), which reminds us that he is usually there to save Les Bleus. A lot of defensive involvement, especially in an 80-meter race to stop Dzeko with one tackle (21 ‘). Otherwise, he touched a lot of the ball around the area, but he wasn’t precise enough. However, the balance is positive“This is how the French newspaper described his match, which gave it a ‘6’, in addition to recalling its effectiveness in recent matches.

“A very insufficient match”

Conversely, Mbappé missed having a reference (Giroud started the crash on the bench), it hardly created danger and there are already four consecutive clashes with France in which he does not see a goal, in addition to having missed a penalty against Kazakhstan last Sunday. L’Équipe suspends him (‘4’) in his post-match evaluations and describes his performance as follows: “A very insufficient match according to the image shown during the break. He was wrongly called offside (3 ‘), but he had missed the goalkeeper anyway. A good overflow (15 ‘), but he rarely had successful accelerations. He should have attacked the ball better in the 43rd minute, at the far post. He went to the left flank with the entry of Giroud (59 ‘) and did not show anything else “.

The aforementioned data contrasts with the two goals that Griezmann has scored during the recent break (Ukraine and Bosnia), in addition to bouncing the corner that marked the 0-2 against Kazakhstan (Maliy’s own goal). It’s cold statistics, but Deschamps already gave Mbappé a wake-up call in the previous one against Bosnia: “He cannot be satisfied with what he has done so far. “He sure is not satisfied with his performance at the Olympic Stadium in Sarajevo. At least France did their homework.