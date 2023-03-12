The winning goal after time was Kylian’s 138th in the league (equaling Cavani’s record) and the club’s 3000th

Forget Monaco and the Champions League. Starting again from Brest, with Ligue 1. If this was the mission, PSG accomplished it, but without shining, without convincing. In any case, Galtier’s team collects three points and confirms the leadership of a championship that remains the only goal available. Despite a roster that deserves other stages to sparkle. Victory arrives in Brittany, as usual in the sign of Mbappé, after Soler’s advantage and Honorat’s draw.

bland — The first half, like the second in reality, is bland. Like the rhythm and the game, always improvised in the Messi-Mbappé axis, so obvious that it becomes easy to read for the home defense. Beyond the accelerations of the French and the flames of the Argentine. But Messi doesn’t even take advantage of a free-kick from the edge, usually ideal for breaking the balance: ball on the barrier (33′). Soler made up for the inaccuracies under construction, who had hit the post in the 11th minute, but corrected Mbappé’s bullying conclusion from outside the area (36′). See also Milan focuses on imagination: to break the mold, Asensio is needed

three thousand — As usual, PSG tends to be satisfied. Not Brest, limited in quality and technique, who however put their heart into it and find the equal in the 44th minute with Honorat, who imitates Mbappé by escaping in depth, avoiding the return of Ramos and stabbing Donnarumma. Almost a provocation for the Parisian champion who shows off the original copy in the 45th minute of a very poor recovery on occasions, served first by Messi. Mbappé avoids Bizot and puts in, denying Brest a draw that would perhaps have been fairer. But in doing so, Mbappé equaled Cavani’s record in Ligue 1 (138 goals) and scored the 3,000th goal in the club’s history, also in Ligue 1. Little consolation in a now insipid season.

