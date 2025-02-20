When Romanian István Kovács raised his hand and blew his whistle for the last time, the cameras went for Mbappéalready sitting on the bench after saving Ancelotti the last five minutes of his best game with the Madrid shirt. Were … Three goals, four in total in the tie, to remind Madridism that he came to make history, not to fulfill a dream: “I want to score a time,” he said after the game.

He did it with the ball in his hand. He had kept it Courtoisalways attentive to all those small details that seem that they are not important, but that make a costume a healthy place. Ball that took home signed by his teammates, the first of many he hopes to have in his home the Frenchman, as at the time he passed to Ronaldo: «Because of the quality and enthusiasm he has can reach the level of Christian, but not It will be so simple. You have to work. Ronaldo put the ribbon very high, ”says Ancelotti.

In the noble plant their hands were rubbed yesterday and talked about that Mbappé Able to put Barça three in the Camp Nou in some eighths of Champions and three to Argentina in the final of a World Cup. That was the player for which Madrid spent seven years and, definitely, is already in the capital of the present body. With yesterday’s triplet, Mbappé has already participated in 500 goals throughout his career (358 goals and 142 assists) and already adds 28 in 37 games with the white club. It is not yet in Cristiano’s numbers, but the Curves road has been left behind and Mbappé has already joined the highway: «If I can make fifty goals, well. And if I can do more, then more, ”said the French last night on the figure of so many with which he hopes to finish his first year of Blanco.

“It is a different leadership to that of Cristiano, but that does not mean that it is not a leader,” they slide in Real Madrid, excited about the explosion of Mbappe, but above all with the person. Zero ego and infinite good vibes. That is what transmits every day Kylian In Valdebebas and there has been won a costume that has filled the pockets of Europe’s glasses in recent years and wants to continue doing it with this Mbappé that begins to remember Ronaldo.

Cristiano scored 438 goals in 451 games in his nine seasons in Madrid, six of them above the fifty goals. To get to that half a hundred so many, Mbappé He has almost five months to add 22 more goals. Five months in which, at least, it has to play 21 more games (fourteen league matches, two of Copa del Rey, two of Champions and three of the Club World Cup) but can become 31 if Madrid is planted in the ends of the three tournaments.

Fifty goals that would be quite more than those made by Cristiano in his first season in Madrid, in which he scored 33 goals in 35 games. An average of 0.94 goals that is now above 0’74 that it has Mbappébut the French course has a before and after that match against Athletic at the end of 2024. So far, he wore 10 goals in 20 games, one every 168 minutes. And, since then, there are 18 in 18 games (14 in the last eleven), one every 79 minutes.

Not only has it Mbappé The challenge of overcoming Cristiano in his first year in Blanco. The 44 goals he scored with the PSG in the 21-22 season are so far his personal record, and if he continues with the cadence he has reached, he will also surpass them. Boyantes figures in quantity, but also in quality. Apart from his strange lack of leadership, the numerous forms of the game in which he fell and the clear occasions that he failed, Mbappé was also criticized in his first months his invisibility against important rivals and in weight, but the reality naked the story.

Mbappé has marked in the six competitions that Madrid has already played. He noted in the final of the Intercontinental and the Spanish Super Cup, and in the European Super Cup. In addition, he has made his team’s first goal in 15 of the 37 games he has played, 41% of the meetings that Madrid has played with Mbappé In the field. Of those 37 games, he saw goal in 22 and only in one, the 5-2 of Barça in Yeda, ended up losing Madrid.

Now, nobody doubts. This is the Mbappé that fell in love with Florentino.