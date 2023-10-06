The story between Kylian Mbappé, a 24-year-old French forward, and Paris Saint-Germain, the club in which he has played since the 2017-18 season, seems to increasingly take on a more negative connotation, due to various problems that continue to arise.
The 2018 world champion still does not have a new contract, but has returned to the first team after a difficult summer, with rumors of a transfer to Real Madrid and other strong markets currently.
After PSG’s very tough 4-1 defeat against Newcastle in the Champions League, where Mbappé had a performance to forget, Luis Enrique’s team, which no longer has figures such as Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Sergio Ramos, the criticism is increasing, focusing on the star’s extra-football activities, which, according to RMC Sport, have been improper.
“While Mbappé is becoming a great leader, he is the leader of the biggest debauchery in Paris right now. Be careful with the reputation you are gaining in Paris among all the people talking!” said RMC Deporte, focusing on their nighttime activities.
“Perhaps because the passes did not arrive and he attacked too low, a bit like a leader that he is not, but he also offered few solutions. The only thing that is remembered is a deflected shot and a good delivery from Vitinha. Very little for him”stated L’Equipe.
The French media, like other media in that country, gave terrible evaluations to Luis Enrique’s team. Mbappé himself obtained the lowest rating of him since his arrival in the French capital.
