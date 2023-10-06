Daniele Riolo, an important French journalist, said that Mbappé is partying a lot. He said that he is one of the leaders of the biggest jokes that happen in Paris, and that everyone talks about it. pic.twitter.com/7fqGUrauQG — Valentín Torres Erwerle ✍️🎙️ (@TorresErwerle) October 5, 2023

“While Mbappé is becoming a great leader, he is the leader of the biggest debauchery in Paris right now. Be careful with the reputation you are gaining in Paris among all the people talking!” said RMC Deporte, focusing on their nighttime activities.

Mbappé’s data against Newcastle 💀 – 0 direct shots on goal

– 0 Dribbles completed

– 10 lost balls

The French media, like other media in that country, gave terrible evaluations to Luis Enrique’s team. Mbappé himself obtained the lowest rating of him since his arrival in the French capital.