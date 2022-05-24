Here we leave you the most outstanding answers of Kylian Mbappé for the MARCA Newspaper. It seems strange to us to think that he never talked about money with Florentino Pérez.
On the accusations that he stays for money: “I’m a bit sad because since I started playing football I showed everyone that I had the patience to play. I’ve always talked about football, titles, important games… never about money. People can talk about what I want, but everyone knows me. I’ve talked to everyone at Real Madrid, I’ve talked to the PSG and they know that I have never talked about money with the president, with Florentino Pérez, or with Nasser Al Khelaifi. My lawyer talked about money a bit, as did my mother, but I didn’t. I talk about sport because I talk on the pitch. My money goes to my account, I look at it a bit but I don’t care. I am here to win titles, to show that I am the best and to be happy. I think I’m happy right now.”
About his trip to Madrid: “It wasn’t a mistake. I was in Madrid because Achraf told me to please, please go to Madrid with him. I would probably do it again. I didn’t go to Madrid for people to talk. I went with Achraf on a private flight, we we changed our name and everything so that no one would see me and then we went to a restaurant and someone told me. But I didn’t say: “Yes, I’m going to Madrid so that everyone can see me.” I went directly, secretly, with My friends and Achraf paid for the trip so that even my name wouldn’t be there and people wouldn’t see me at the airport. I went to the hotel, I relaxed, then I went to the restaurant and everyone saw me. But it was because of Achraf.”
On being himself vs a superstar: “You can be a superstar and be yourself. It’s who I am. I’m myself, I’m relaxed… I know sometimes I do things for football, for business, because I’m famous, but when I go home I’m a boy. normal. I’m Kylian, I go with my family, I enjoy my free time, I’m looking after my family… I’m like you, a normal guy. When I go out I’m not a normal guy.”
On Liverpool’s interest: “Yes, I am sincere. I have spoken with Liverpool because [el rojo] It’s my mother’s favorite color and my mother loves Liverpool. Why? I don’t know, ask her [Risas]. We met with them a few years ago, when I was at Monaco, it’s a great club… Now we talk to them a bit, but not much… In the end it was between Real Madrid and PSG. Everyone knows it: last year I wanted to go to Real Madrid. I thought it was a good decision to leave last year, but now it’s different because I’m a free agent, I’m French and I know I’m important to the country, and when you’re important to the country you have to think not only about football, but also about your life”.
After my degree I will be in France, I will live here with my family and friends. The only thing I can do is thank all the Real Madrid fans, the whole club, because they gave me all the love possible and it was incredible because I’ve never played there. Only 14 years old, for a week, but it is an incredible club and I wish them good luck for the Champions League final.
