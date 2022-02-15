The Frenchman dragged the PSG into Messi’s bad night. Ancelotti: “Nobody like him”

It is not a game, however important it may be, to decree such an important handover. But the feeling that Kylian Mbappé is now the best footballer in the world is getting stronger. He was also crowned by Carlo Ancelotti. “Now there is no one at the level of him in Europe, he was decisive”. Faced with a Leo Messi appeared emboldened, unable to jump the man and decisive on the contrary, kicking a penalty badly and facilitating Courtois’ save.

MASTER – On the contrary, Kylian Mbappé seemed irrepressible from the start, putting in the middle the ball then wasted by Di Maria in the 5 ‘. A devastating player, capable of seeking personal action and playing with teammates. Whenever he points the man, mostly the solid Carvajal, he triggers panic. In the feat that Psg-Real has decided, there is everything: out of the ordinary physical means, intelligence and reading skills. And the coldness in overcoming a Courtois in a big evening. “I widened – he says the goal in French – because I saw two men on Neymar, who then was very good at serving me. I focused on Vazquez and Carvajal seeing that they were entering on me and I saw the right space. placed under the legs of Courtois “. See also Immigration Last year, more applications for residence permits were submitted than ever before, and the number of asylum applications was exceptionally low.

BETWEEN PRESENT AND FUTURE – Mbappé cares very little about the fact that he himself could be the symbolic man of the new Real Madrid, ready to go crazy to take him to Spain. “These are the games that everyone would like to play, in the end it is not that difficult because you just have to think about doing well, without too many speeches. Psg and Real are two great clubs, I am happy here and now, after the championship, we will have to think about return match. Future for Real? There are too many questions now, Real are a great club, but I’m from PSG.

February 15, 2022 (change February 16, 2022 | 00:25)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Mbappé #evening #number #Future #Real #questions #thinking #PSG