Kylian Mbappé, one of the brightest stars in world football, has decided to take his financial dispute with Paris Saint-Germain to the next level. The French striker, currently a Real Madrid player, has taken more forceful action to demand the 55 million euros he claims he is owed, a figure that includes bonuses and wages not received during his last spell at the Parisian club.
According to information revealed by The World and cited by BrandMbappé has appealed to the legal commission of the French Professional Football League and to UEFA, through the French Football Federation, to assert his right to payment. The amount claimed is broken down into 36 million gross euros corresponding to the last part of a signing bonus he was due to receive in February 2024, as well as the salaries for the months of April, May and June, including an ethical bonus associated with this period.
Mbappé’s lawyers had already notified PSG of this situation in June, but in the absence of a satisfactory response, the player’s legal team has decided to step up the pressure. It is clear that the relationship between the footballer and the board of the Parisian club, owned by the Qatar Sports Investment group, has deteriorated, leading to this public dispute over what Mbappé considers to be outstanding payments.
The player’s entourage has relied on Article 259 of the Professional Football Charter to support its claims. This article establishes that clubs must pay the salaries of their contracted players no later than the last day of each month, in accordance with the general regulations of common law. So far, the conflict has not reached the courts, but both parties continue to exchange statements in search of a solution.
Mbappé’s second warning seems to be a clear sign that he is not willing to give in in this battle, which not only has financial implications, but also legal and ethical ones. The striker expects PSG to honour its contractual obligations and make the payments he considers fair.
The situation between Mbappé and PSG remains tense and seems far from resolved. The player’s future in European football is uncertain, but what is clear is that he will not stop fighting for what he believes is his. Meanwhile, the football world is closely watching the development of this conflict involving one of the most prominent figures in the sport and one of the most powerful clubs in the world.
