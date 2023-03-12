Mbappe scored a goal in the last minute to gift Saint-Germain a 2-1 victory at its host, Brest, reinforcing its lead in the French Football League.

Carlos Soler put the defending champion in front in the 37th minute, but Frank Onora equalized for the hosts before the end of the first half.

Mbappe received Lionel Messi’s pass, unleashed the goalkeeper and dribbled him, before firing into the empty net to snatch the late victory.

With this goal, Mbappe equaled the historical record owned by Uruguayan Edinson Cavani as a historical goal for the Parisian club in the French League.

Mbappe and Cavani equaled the number of goals with Saint-Germain, with 138 for each player in the league, noting that the 24-year-old had last week broken Cavani’s record as a historic goal for his team in all competitions when he reached 201 goals.

The Parisian club indicated, through its Twitter account, that the goal scored by Mbappe was the 3,000th in Saint-Germain’s career in the French League championship.

Saint-Germain, who was knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 last week by Bayern Munich, raised its tally to 66 points, 11 points ahead of Olympique de Marseille, its closest rival, who faces Strasbourg on Sunday.