PARIS (Reuters) – French striker Kylian Mbappé has played down the taunts of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after the World Cup final, saying he has not “wasted energy on such frivolous things” as he awaits the Paris Saint-Germain teammate’s return Lionel Messi.

Mbappé became only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final as he spearheaded his side’s comeback with two late second-half strikes and an extra-time penalty, which was not enough as Argentina won the title in the penalty shootout.

During the Argentine national team’s return to the country for celebrations, a group of supporters set fire to the makeshift lid of a coffin adorned with a cross and a picture of Mbappé. Martinez clutched a toy baby with the French player’s face during an open bus parade through the capital on Dec. 23.

“Celebrations are not my problem. I don’t waste any energy on such frivolous things,” Mbappé told reporters after converting an injury-time penalty to give PSG a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in their first Ligue 1 game after the World Cup.

Asked about Messi, the World Cup winning Argentine captain who will return to the Paris club after the New Year, Mbappé said he congratulated him after the final.

“It was a life goal for him, for me too, but I failed, so you must always be a good sport,” he said.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)