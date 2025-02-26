After the great game between Barça and Atlético, with constant comings and goings on a score with eight goals, this Wednesday is the turn of the Royal Society and Real Madrid in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Whites are favorites, but they go to Reale Arena with sensitive casualties, the most important that of Kylian Mbappé.

The Frenchman was operated with a tooth and last night he still continued with some pains that have prevented him from entering the call to travel to San Sebastián. Mbappé no longer played the coperos rooms in Leganés, on that occasion for rest, and it is expected to repair the League match against Betis next Saturday.

In addition to Bondy, they have not entered the list for the Fede Valverde and Thibaut Courtois game. The Uruguayan, who was no longer against Girona, drags discomfort in the left thigh, while the Belgian goalkeeper, with a slight overload, has always rested this season in the Cup, being Lunin the starting goal in the tournament.

The casualties has also thickened with Jesús Vallejo, with a muscular breakage in the biceps femoral. Madrid continues to have the long -term injured of Dani Carvajal and Eder Militão, who in principle will not play in the remainder of the season.

The call enters several Canteanos, midfielder Chema Andrés and striker Gonzalo García, top scorer of the subsidiary in First RFEF, apart from the goalkeeper Fran González and Sergio Mestre.

Real Madrid summoned list:

– Porters: Andriy Lunin, Fran González and Sergio Mestre

– Defenses: David Alaba, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy and Raúl Asencio.

– Media: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Dani Ceballos and Chema Andrés

– Fronts: Vini Jr., Rodrygo Goes, Endrick, Brahim and Gonzalo García.