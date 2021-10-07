The interviews granted by Kylian Mbappé to L’Equipe and RMC anger a large majority of Paris Saint-Germain supporters, even if his mother wants to calm things down.

In a communication adjusted to the millimeter, and which has been worked on upstream, Kylian Mbappé came out of his silence this week, the striker of PSG and the France team speaking for the first time on the recent transfer window. The former Monegasque notably made it known that he had asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain to join Real Madrid at the end of July, and that he did not know however if he would leave at the end of the 2021-2022 season. . Since then, anger has grown within the community of Paris Saint-Germain supporters, who believe that Kylian Mbappé is rewriting history and wants to pass himself off as what he is not, according to them, namely someone who likes on the capital club.

Co-founder and presenter of the Club des 5 and journalist of Infosport +, Romain Beddouk emptied his bag with the interviews of Kylian Mbappé. “So if we recap:” 6 months ago I didn’t know that I wanted to leave ”,“ It matured during the summer, I say it at the end of July“”When Ramos Messi Donnarumma Hakimi Wij arrive, I don’t change my mind because it would be on a whim ”. Do we realize the fuck up of Mbappé? We understand that Mbappé wants to go. Everyone does what he wants. Real is his dream, it is his heart club. But a little honesty about the reasons, out of respect for the club and its supporters », Launches the journalist on Twitter.

The image is incredible, Mbappé’s gaze is not deceiving pic.twitter.com/C6XJqdXgUv – Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) October 5, 2021

During a podcast for Paris United, Nicolas Puiravau is even less tender with Kylian Mbappé following this intervention by the French striker in the media. ” These two interviews with Kylian Mbappé are two press releases, we feel that they want to be well with the Mbappé clan, there is nothing frank and sincere everything is calculated in advance (…) See a guy of 22 years who has legs of fire and who explains to you that this match there he is not going to run because Messi does not play and that therefore he is the star of PSG, it is exceptional of “everything for my mouth” and that sums up the character well. In this club, there is Lionel Messi, and Mr. Mbappé who is number 2 in this club (…) Where Mr. Mbappé believes he can tell PSG that he wants to leave at the end of July and believe that we are going Replace him just as quickly as Madrid made an offer at the end of August. Level fuck up, we are a world record level. This speech of a great lord is to take people for idiots (…) I think he loves PSG, but he sees this club as a springboard (…) Francis Llacer will have been loved more by the supporters that Mbappé, it’s terrible to say that », Fulses Nicolas Puiravau, who notes for his part that on social networks the supporters of Paris Saint-Germain are very uplifted.

➡️ https://t.co/0l3G5mGR33 pic.twitter.com/dUaOSHdivj – The Parisian | PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) August 14, 2021

According to AS, on the side of Paris Saint-Germain, where we were not aware of this double interview of Kylian Mbappé granted to L’Equipe and RMC, we are very unhappy with this operation of the French striker. Because Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo think that this will add fuel to the fire in the relationship between PSG supporters and Kylian Mbappé, who had managed to stop the whistles against him after a polar welcome at the start of the season at the Parc des Princes. For Paris Saint-Germain fans, Mbappé’s declarations are a new declaration of war, or almost, and it could turn into a storm when the international truce returns, even if his mother probably wanted to lower the temperature. by claiming that negotiations for an extension with PSG were underway.