Real Madrid stays and Manchester City leaves the competition after a tie that was presumed matched and that only had those of Ancelotti to those of Pep Guardiola in both games, with a City that was unrecognizable, without soul and unable to escape a negative dynamic that drags the entire season. It was Mbappé’s stellar night, the one who was looking for in the Champions League, and in which he massacred the City with a Hat Trick. Something that before a Guardiola team guarantees a site of honor in the Santoral of Real Madrid.

Not only the 2-3 of the first leg in the Etihad conditioned everything. Also the sensations of that night in which Madrid was able to beat and sentence. In the end that the City had a 1 % qualifying that Guardiola said was not both a joke and the finding that his team is not right now for almost anything.

The City

Haaland, injured

And, in addition, everything could be fatal to the Citizens before starting. Haaland, his main offensive resource, stayed on the bench because he was injured in the knee in the last plays of the last game of the Premier against Newcastle. The defense, which was already very touched, suffered the loss of stones at six minutes.

Madrid played with the expected, without abandoning 4-3-3, with Vinícius, Mbappé and Rodrygo above. Valverde continued from the right side and by recovering Rüdiger Tchouaméni, he went from Central to midfielder, along with Ceballos and Bellingham.

Madrid

Rüdiger returned to eleven

Ancelotti said the eve that theirs were going to play being very aware of the advantage of the first leg. He did not deceive because his team did not become obsessed with the control of the ball. It was a very solid Madrid behind, with Raúl Asencio every day safer, a more supportive team committed to the collective game than ever.

The City was not useful to dominate the ball in the center of the countryside, for which he had three players such as Bernardo Silva and the former Barca Gündogan and Nico González. With or without the ball, Madrid always took control of the tie and played what he wanted. Throughout the game he never lost the discipline and was lucky to score very soon, after four minutes, in a play that portrayed the defense of the City. Asencio put a long ball in the visiting area. Ruben Days and Stones measured the leap and there appeared Mbappé, the smartest in the class, which anticipated everyone saw Ederson advanced and surpassed him with a petroleum jelly.

The first goal

Mbappé marked very soon

The City reacted badly to the goal. Madrid chose not to be in a hurry. He dedicated a lot of time to the horizontal passes or even Courtois seeking to catch the opponent, but when he attacked it with much more danger, especially for the Vinícius band.

The cons of Madrid did not translate on many occasions but still Bellingham was able to score on a comb and Valverde had one of his distant auctions. At 33 the second goal arrived in a huge collective play that included a Rodrygo pipe to Khusanov. It was concluded by Mbappé, who left Gvardiol to shoot Ederson.

The City was already on the canvas, without reaction capacity. Madrid did not go for him but he dedicated himself to letting the minutes go up. Before he added the worst news of the night. Bellingham saw yellow for an absurd entrance at the wrong time in the center of the country Pamplona

The second part

Madrid deserved to win

The second part began without change of players in either team but with Madrid a little more involved in the rival’s field. At 56, a great Valverde pass to the area ended up at a mbappé bocajarro auction that Ederson saved with the body when the Bernabéu sang new goal.

The 3-0 was no longer waiting and arrived in 61 in another personal play from Mbappé, who received a ball in the area peak, Caracoleó and started a left-footed shot to the long stick. The night was already full party. The City no longer pressed, it was limited to suffering.

Madrid enjoyed several occasions to expand the punishment but was no longer successful. The Bernabéu sang “Guardiola left” and the City found the goal of honor in the addition after a Zapatazo to Marmoush’s crossbar and a shot without opposition from Nico González in the only defensive distraction of the whites. Now Atlético or Bayer Leverkusen awaits them.