After all the soap opera that we experienced in the summer about the possibility of Real Madrid signing Mbappé as the cornerstone of the project, new information is coming out again about the status of his contract. As reported by L’Equipe, Kylian Mbappé could leave next year instead of in 2025, as initially thought.
This is because the contract that Mbappé signed with PSG was not for three years but for two years with an option for three, and now we are once again considering the possible departure of the Frenchman. Although he himself now seems happy at PSG and made a difficult decision about his future to stay there, Real Madrid remains convinced that he will end up wearing white.
For the third year of the contract to be valid, Mbappé must decide in the next four months what to do, whether to activate it and stay until 2025 or leave in 2024. The signed contract is for 50 million euros a year, which is and will be unthinkable at Real Madrid, so if he wants to get to Spain he will have to lower his salary considerably.
Mbappé is being fundamental at PSG, at the weekend he became the top scorer in the club’s history at the age of 24, scored the 200th goal against Olympique de Marseille, and has averaged one goal per game this season. If he ends up not triggering the clause, chances are he’ll leave this summer to leave some money behind, because in 2024 he would do it as a free agent.
In addition, the activation of Mbappé’s third year is not the only priority for PSG, which has been negotiating Leo Messi’s contract renewal for a few months. It would be very difficult for both of them to leave, the negotiations with the Argentine seem to be going well, but the club is beginning to show some disagreement with the matter.
#Mbappé #leave #free #January
