After the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, some players suffer low or high market values, depending on the case of each one and how they developed with their national teams.

In case of kylian mbappe It continues to be a remarkable record and after the World Cup, the French striker continues to be the most expensive footballer in the world, despite losing the grand final against Argentina.

Mbappé, the best player in Qatar 2022 and scorer of three goals in the final against Argentina, dethroned Erling Haalandwho remained the most valuable in the world with a price of 170 million euros.

The PSG player, already 24 years old, returned to 180 million euros, the same price he obtained four years ago when he was champion in Russia 2018. His individual record was 200 million, a figure that seems difficult to reach. The race between the French and the Norwegian accounts for the new bid for the global mandate.

For his part, Buyako Saka, Arsenal attacker, joined the group of 100 million euros after an increase of 10 million, a ranking in which only nine players appear worldwide, three of them from the Premier League. Jude Bellingham, from Borussia Dortmund and at just 19 years old, rose to 110 million, the same figure as Phil Foden, a teammate.

Transfermarkt’s market values ​​are calculated taking into account various pricing models. An important factor is the Transfermarkt community, whose members discuss and evaluate in detail the market values ​​of the players. In general, Transfermarkt’s market values ​​should not be equated to the amounts actually paid for transfers.