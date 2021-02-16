Leo Messi has been illuminating the Champions League for three decades and Kylian Mbappé He has been asking for a turn on the list of heirs to the throne since he led Monaco to the semifinals in 2017, while still a teenager. They had never faced each other in the Champions League and in their first match the candidate challenged the teacher at home with a devastating hat-trick that leaves PSG with a foot and a half in the quarterfinals. Nobody in Paris remembered Neymar.

Mbappé silenced Barcelona at the Camp Nou with three goals and a superb performance. From the first minute he sowed panic in the vicinity of Ter Stegen, gaining his back on the Barça defense and falling behind a bad control of blowing up the tie almost before starting. The Frenchman threatened from anywhere on the attack front, undetectable for a Barcelona defense caught with pins: Dest was a starter for the first time in a month, Piqué had not played for three, Lenglet is far from his level and Jordi Alba works better forward than backward.

Although Barça did not play comfortable in the high pressure of PSG, he ended up generating chances for sheer quality. In the first, Pedri tried it with Griezmann, well reduced by Kimpembe inside the area. In the second, Messi, forced to receive very low, drew a pass from ‘quarterback’ to De Jong’s career, who fell in the area tripped by Kimpembe himself. Penalty and goal from ’10’, no mercy to the squad.

Barcelona Ter Stegen, Dest (Mingueza, min. 71), Piqué (Riqui Puig, min. 78), Lenglet, Alba, De Jong, Busquets (Pjanic, min. 78), Pedri (Trincao, min. 78), Dembélé, Messi and Griezmann (Braithwaite, min. 85). 4

PSG Navas, Florenzi (Kehrer, min. 89), Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Gueye (Herrera, min. 46), Paredes, Verratti (Draxler, min. 73), Kean (Danilo, min. 85), Icardi and Mbappé. goals: 1-0: min. 27, Messi (p.). 1-1: min. 32, Mbappé. 1-2: min. 65, Mbappé. 1-3: min. 70, Kean. 1-4: min. 85, Mbappé. referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands). He admonished Gueye, from PSG. incidents: Round of 16 first leg of the Champions League played at the Camp Nou behind closed doors.

Messi refused to give up his throne, but Mbappé insisted claiming the crown. Not five minutes had gone from 1-0 when he touched the tie with a heel strike in the small area that Piqué intercepted. In the next play, Verratti found the French star with the outside, Mbappé sat Lenglet with a dry cut and solved the short stick squad.

With the draw, Barcelona dissolved like a sugar and PSG became huge thanks to Mbappé. Only Ter Stegen supported the azulgrana team until the parisian gale he became unstoppable, midway through the second half. The German goal was able with a left-footed shot from Kurzawa, a shot from Kean around the corner and another shot from the Italian that Jordi Alba deflected, and had the fortune that Icardi’s header hit the net from outside and Mbappé’s whip from outside the area to leave by a few centimeters. Then, Ter Stegen could no longer.

Judgment without answer



A surprise rise by Florenzi on the right definitely broke Barcelona’s schemes. The pass behind the Italian did not find a finisher, but neither did a good clearance, and Mbappé took advantage of the dead ball to scrap the goal and a half eliminatory with his double.

The French winger smelled blood, looked for the sentence unleashed and ran into a stoppage from Ter Stegen, who would give up again on the next play. Then, the German sold his defense, which allowed Kean to head solo at the far post, a foul thrown by Paredes. After 1-3, Barcelona only approached the goal in a serious error by Keylor Navas, who fell asleep with the ball and allowed Griezmann to stay within a hand of scoring in his recovery.

Instead, Mbappé would still have one word to say: sentence. The backlash is the best player in the world and showed it to put the tie to safety with a right hand threaded to the squad. For the return, Barcelona will be entrusted to Messi, but if Mbappé continues in this plan it will not be enough: the era of the French arrives.