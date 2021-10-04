Kylian Mbappé has just admitted that he asked for an exit voucher last summer, but that he never went to clash with his management.

The soap opera Kylian Mbappé has just been relaunched. While we thought he was now fully focused on the present and his duties towards PSG, the bondynois striker wanted to come back in detail on what had happened during the previous offseason. Dyears a long interview given to RMC Sport, he shed light on what happened during the last transfer window.

Mbappé expressed his intentions in July

Mbappé was in Real Madrid’s sights for a transfer. The deal with the Merengue did not materialize, in part because Castilian decision-makers did not come forward early enough to get it signed. But the person concerned had taken the initiative in July to express his wishes to his superiors.. “I asked to leave, because from the moment I didn’t want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement,” he said. It’s a club that has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough for the club to turn around ”.

While many Parisian fans reproach him for thinking only of himself, the tricolor international insisted on the fact that he did everything to ensure that each camp finds its account in this story. “I wanted everyone to grow up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don’t want me to go, I will stay, ”he thundered.

He is not angry with Leonardo

Mbappé also denied the information that circulated in the media and which damaged his image: “People have said that I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don’t want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that’s absolutely not true. I am told “Kylian now you are talking to the president” “. The former Monegasque has therefore never been cold with his sports director, and he does not know why the latter no longer manages his case. “It is not for me to judge,” he stressed.

Finally, the world champion concluded indicating that he would never have allowed himself to leave while being in conflict with the club : “I didn’t really appreciate the fact that we say ‘he’s coming the last week of August …’ because that makes a thief. I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave ”. This is perfectly clear. It remains to be seen whether the General Staff confirms this version of the story, or whether it has a different vision of the course of events.

