Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that young Frenchman Clyne Mbappe, a player of Paris Saint-Germain, will not be able to catch up with his team’s match against Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final “Champions League”, and that his participation in the meeting is not confirmed.

The first leg ended with a 2-1 victory for the “Bloomon” at the “Princes Park” in the French capital, Paris, thus cutting more than half the way to qualifying for the final match, which will be held on May 29 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

L’Equipe newspaper said: Although Mbappe was not prepared and needed to rest, he was chosen to be among the players who were called up for this important and decisive position.

She added: What is required now is to know whether or not Mbabe participated in the main training session before traveling to England, because that would give a clear indication of the extent to which Mbabe could be in the Etihad stadium, the stronghold of City.

The newspaper pointed out that the other most prominent absenteeism in the ranks of St. Germain is the suspended Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gayi, after receiving a red card in the first leg, which resulted in his exclusion from a trip to cross the “English Channel” by air, on the way to Manchester, and Juan Bernat, who is still being treated. Of injury.

The French newspaper acknowledged that the task of Paris Saint-Germain is difficult, and even very complicated, given the result of the first leg in which City won, outside the stadium, and the possibility of Mbappe withdrawing completely from participating in the match, due to his need for compulsory rest.

It is noteworthy that Mbappe did not participate in Lance’s match in the “35th round” of the French League “Leg An”, which ended with the victory of “PSG” 2-1, and was satisfied with watching the meeting from the stands to support his colleagues.