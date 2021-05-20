The news of Zidane’s more than possible goodbye moves the foundations of Real Madrid. As AS has learned, Allegri is the technician best positioned to replace him. Raúl also counts. But beyond that important circumstance, the Frenchman’s departure brings many consequences. The first, knowing how it will affect the project, especially regarding the main objective, which is Mbappé.

Although at first it could be thought that the arrival of Mbappé was linked in some way to the continuity of Zidane (they are compatriots and they admire each other), the reality is that it is not. As AS has learned from sources close to the negotiation, Mbappé is totally determined to wear the Madrid shirt whatever his next coach is. Everything is at the expense of PSG agreeing to sell it this summer, when he will only have one year left on his contract in Paris.

Mbappé, likewise, is determined to endure without giving the ok to the last renewal offer that he has on the table and that brings his salary closer to the 36 million euros net that Neymar charges. Now, the French star charges 25. That is the maximum amount, 25, that he will be able to receive in Madrid. And still wants to come, proof that your decision (as money is in the background) transcends which coach is on the bench.

General statistics of Kylian Mbappé.

Therefore, Allegri (or Raúl), is close to starting a project (whenever Zidane leaves), with a superstar in charge. Because if it is not Mbappé, Madrid will try to sign Haaland, which is actually scheduled for the summer of 2022. It would simply be a matter of changing the order. This summer Haaland would come (although its cost would be quite expensive) and in 2022, already free, Mbappé. But everything is yet to be defined. Including Zidane leaving and who will be his replacement.