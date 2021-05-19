Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

In a long interview with Channel One of French television, Kylian Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain player, spoke about his great dream to combine the “World Cup” and “Euro” titles, to achieve the “historical duality”. He also talked about the dream of playing in the Tokyo Olympic Games and the ambition of the Golden Ball. His personal situation and the abnormal life that he lives, among other things.

At the outset, he focused his speech on the European Nations Cup “Euro 2020”, which will be held from June 11 to July 11, and said: For a large country like France, winning this tournament represents an important goal, which everyone should join efforts to achieve.

On the hope of adding the tournament to the World Cup in Russia 2018, which was won by the French national team, Mbabi said: And who does not dream of such an achievement ?, It is the hope of all the French in general, the players and their technical staff in particular, and I am not an exception to everyone.

He added: It would be a historical and unique “bilateral” of French football if it was achieved, and yes, I want to win the “Euro”, but we want to win always and forever, and we have to benefit from the experiences of the World Cup in Russia, in order to develop further. We have had everyone’s recognition that we are a strong team and capable of fighting. The major challenges, and we benefited from the state’s support for us, and this is of utmost importance, and we want to turn this support into victories on the ground.

And about the Tokyo Olympic Games, and the candidate to play for it, Mbappe said: Everyone knows that I have always dreamed of playing in the Olympic Games, it is a big dream and I wish to play in an Olympic Games, even once in my life!

On the ambition to win the Golden Ball award as the best player in the world, Mbappe said: The first goal of football is collective and not individual, because it is a team game, and what matters to us as a team is to win tournaments such as the World Cup, the Nations Cup and the European Champions League, although the Golden Ball is definitely a goal for every player with him. My ambition is to become the best, and I am one of them, and yes, “the balloon is a role” is one of my goals, but I do not need to talk about it much, because the ball is a team game in the first place.

And because the “black jewel” Pele, nicknamed “The King”, said one day that Mbappe was his successor in the stadiums, so the French channel asked him if this was his coronation as a player. Mbappe said: When the “king” speaks about me in this way, I certainly am Happy, but I think the most important thing is for his words to motivate me to continue what I am doing, and to work on myself well.

In response to another question about his market value, which reached 180 million euros, and whether this figure makes him a bird with wings or ecstatic and proud of himself, he said: Absolutely, the world of football is the one that governs these material matters, then this amount does not enter My pocket, but it enters the pocket of clubs, and I love this game, regardless of the money it gives me and the gains it makes, and my first and most important task is to help the teams I play for winning.

And about the life that a player and a person live and whether it is normal, while he is still twenty-two years old, Mbabi said: My life is a little different from the lives of normal people, and I am happy with this life, and there is nothing to complain about, a life I always dreamed of, including the advantages it contains And flaws, Mbappe did not reveal in detail the nature of this different life.