French PSG striker Kylian Mbappé has harshly charged this Thursday against the Parisian club for using his image in a video for next season’s season ticket renewal campaign, recalling that the entity “is not Kylian Saint-Germain”, according to The player has published on his social networks.

More information

“I have just participated in the viewing of the club’s subscription renewal campaign for the 2023-2024 season. At no time was I informed of its content during the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview at a club marketing day. I do not agree with this published video, ”said the striker in a harsh statement on his Instagram profile.

Mbappé is the sole protagonist of the promotional video, with images of his celebrations along with a personal interview. Neither Leo Messi, nor Neymar nor Sergio Ramos accompany the 7 during the campaign, so the French striker is the main claim used by the Parisian club for the season ticket campaign for the next season. “That’s why I fight for individual image rights,” the striker reiterated about some of the aspects that would have been key in his renewal with PSG until 2025. “PSG is a great club and a great family, but it’s certainly not the Kylian Saint-Germain”, settled Mbappé in the strong public criticism of his own club.

