Exclusive – real Madrid plans the French transfer triple pack! After Los Blancos kept their feet unusually still in this summer transfer window, they want to strike again next year: Kylian Mbappé, Paul Pogba and Eduardo Camavinga are the desired goals!
The Champions League ended early after the restart, in La Liga arch-rivals FC Barcelona pulled away significantly and secured the 34th Spanish championship. After the national title, there was next to no activity on the transfer market – very unusual for the Royal, who actually come up with a superstar transfer every year and thus preserve the image of the “galactic”.
But in Spain the clubs received state aid in the wake of the corona crisis, so it was agreed that this summer, they would only be allowed to spend a maximum of 25 percent of their own transfer income. Another reason why the transfer summer at Barça was so chaotic.
The major transfers in the avenida de concha espina have been postponed to 2021. The interest in Mbappé and Paul Pogba has long been recognized. So far, coach Zinedine Zidane had also hoped for a transfer from N’Golo Kanté on his return. The Chelsea clearer should no longer come, like a source 90min betrayed.
Instead, youngster Eduardo Camavinga is the dream destination. The 17-year-old only scored an overhead kick (with the emphasis on ‘fall’) in his debut for France on Wednesday night and has also been linked to Real Madrid in the recent past.
“Zidane wants Pogba, as does Camavinga – he would have brought Kanté and thought he could play right away before Camavinga takes over. But they don’t believe that the need still exists,” said a club source 90min. In plain language: The royal family immediately put Camavinga in a leading role, Kanté should not come again!
The main goal of Los Blancos is and remains Kylian Mbappé, after all, the king transfer has to be an offensive superstar according to their own understanding. Zidane believes the 21-year-old will take over the baton from Messi and Ronaldo.
“Mbappé is the jewel in the crown – Perez wants it and has put money aside for this deal, they won’t be beaten financially and as long as the player wants to come they’ll get it,” the club source said.
Real Madrid want to do everything for Mbappé – and would forego a try at Inters Lautaro Martinez and BVB clippers Erling Haaland for the PSG attacker.
Mega talent Camavinga and the new Ballon d’Or candidate Mbappé should not be enough. With Paul Pogba, Zidane and his royal family have the third big name on their shopping list. Flirting between Pogba and Real Madrid has been going on for a long time – the 27-year-old’s latest statements are the best evidence. Real Madrid is a dream, but Pogba also added that he loves Manchester United.
The situation around the world champion remains opaque. Should Real Madrid get the chance, they should strike. Mbappé will have the highest priority, followed by Camavinga. If there are still resources available, Zidane’s French dream trio would be perfect!
