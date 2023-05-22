Mbappe scored twice in the first eight minutes, bringing Paris Saint-Germain’s tally to 84 points, six ahead of Lens, second in the standings, with two rounds to go..

And the defending champion excels by a large margin of goals as well.

Coach Christophe Galtier’s team suffices to draw against its host Strasbourg next Saturday to clinch the title.

Auxerre has 34 points, in 16th place, one point ahead of the relegation zone, and is visiting Toulouse in the penultimate round..

Mbappe opened the scoring with a powerful shot into the top corner in the sixth minute, and two minutes later he strengthened the guest team’s superiority with a 20-meter shot after a pass from Lionel Messi..

Mbappe raised his tally to 28 league goals this season to top the scorers list, two ahead of Olympique Lyonnais striker Alexandre Lacazette..

Auxerre did not give up and Ryan Ravlosone hit a ball that bounced off the crossbar, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma intervened to save an attempt from Nuno da Costa just before the break..

Lassen Senayoko pulled one back for Auxerre with a low shot six minutes into the second half, scoring his first-ever league goal..

The owner of the land imposed his control on the match, while Paris Saint-Germain relied on counter-attacks from Mbappe and the brilliance of his goalkeeper Donnarumma, who saved him several times.