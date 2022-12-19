“We will return”, the French flag and an emoticon with two hands folded, halfway between an apology and a prayer. So Kylian Mbappé broke the silence on his social profiles after France’s defeat in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. The PSG striker, top scorer in the competition with eight goals, became the second player in history to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. However, it was not enough for an encore after the success of four years ago in Russia.