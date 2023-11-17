Kylian Mbappé appeared this Friday at a press conference as captain of the French soccer team, avoided questions about his future and praised Lionel Messi and his coach at Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish Luis Enrique.

“I don’t answer if he is not from the national team, I have come as captain of the national team. If you want to know these things you have to go to the sports city and ask me, if I am called to go to the press conference,” he responded to questions about Her future.

The forward, 25 years old, announced to PSG that he would not activate the third year of the contract he signed in 2022, Therefore, he is free at the end of this season, which fuels speculation about his future club.

It was Mbappé’s first appearance before the media since last June, when he also did so as captain of France, an absence that he justified in his desire to “share leadership” with other teammates.

The player stated that “external issues do not affect” his performance on the field of play: “On the field I do not think about that, only about scoring goals, marking differences and winning titles. In my career I have had pressure and it has not prevented me from doing everything I have done.

The player downplayed the recent criticism leveled against him by his coach, Luis Enrique, who said he has to improve.

“I didn’t take it the wrong way, he is a great coach, he has a lot to contribute to me. I am at a moment in which I want to expand my possibilities, learn, progress and win titles. I have worked well with all the coaches and I don’t need them to tell me I’m the best all the time to get along with them.“, he pointed.

Mbappé reiterated that he would like to participate in the Paris Olympic Games next year, but added that if his club asks him not to do it, he will resign from them.

“I want to play them, people want me to play them, but we are not safe from a bad surprise,” he said.

Mbappé acknowledges his defeat with Messi in the Ballon d’Or

“Messi deserves it. If he wins the World Cup he has to win the Ballon d’Or.

He also referred to his third place in the recent classification Golden Ball and considered it “fair” that the Argentine Lionel Messi won it.

“I knew I would win it the night of the World Cup final”said the forward: “Messi deserves it. If he wins the World Cup he has to win the Ballon d’Or. He is one of the best in history, if not the best. It is true that Halaand and I had a good season, but that at the same time side of a World Cup won by Messi, there is no comparison.”

Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d'Or.

With information from EFE.

